U.S. Army Soldier Staff Sgt. Erik Lecroy, a combat medic assigned to 601st Medical Company (Area Support), 261st Multifunctional Medical Battalion, 44th Medical Brigade, competes in a stress shoot during best medic competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Jan. 17, 2024. The competition, hosted by the 82nd Airborne Division, tested Soldiers' medical knowledge and physical ability as they completed a 13-mile ruck, stress shoot, obstacle course, medical knowledge testing lanes, and a written test. The two highest scoring competitors from each unit are scheduled to move on as a team and represent their respective organizations at the Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Clark Army Best Medic Competition on Fort Liberty in March. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Lilliana Magoon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2024 Date Posted: 01.19.2024 17:32 Photo ID: 8203880 VIRIN: 240117-A-RV181-1014 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 685.26 KB Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 82nd Airborne Division hosts best medic competition [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Lilliana Magoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.