82nd Airborne Division hosts best medic competition

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division and Soldiers assigned to 44th Medical Brigade prepare to compete in the 13-mile ruck march during a best medic competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Jan. 17, 2024. The competition, hosted by the 82nd Abn. Div., tested Soldiers' medical knowledge and physical ability as they completed a 13-mile ruck, stress shoot, obstacle course, medical knowledge testing lanes, and a written test. The two highest scoring competitors from each unit are scheduled to move on as a team and represent their respective organizations at the Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Clark Army Best Medic Competition on Fort Liberty in March. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Lilliana Magoon)

