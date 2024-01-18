The GUEPAR Total Knee prosthesis, also known as the Offset Hinge Total Knee, was introduced in 1970. The prosthesis had a high failure rate because it was a solid metal linkage that lacked the impact absorbing capability of the meniscus in the human knee joint. The rigid hinge joint did not allow medial rotation while walking. This prosthesis was removed by the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. It is exhibited at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland. [M-129.10071] (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.19.2024 14:32 Photo ID: 8203533 VIRIN: 231220-O-TY520-5087 Resolution: 650x2000 Size: 506.79 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GUEPAR Total Knee [Image 13 of 13], by Ian Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.