    Radiolucent screws [Image 8 of 13]

    Radiolucent screws

    UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Photo by Ian Herbst 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    These radiolucent aluminum oxide screws were manufactured in 1989 for the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. This is the same material found in the sapphire gemstone. These were used to anchor prosthetics and allowed surgeons to see how well bone would grow around the screws after implantation. These are exhibited at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland. [M-129.10003] (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst.)

