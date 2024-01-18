These radiolucent aluminum oxide screws were manufactured in 1989 for the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. This is the same material found in the sapphire gemstone. These were used to anchor prosthetics and allowed surgeons to see how well bone would grow around the screws after implantation. These are exhibited at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland. [M-129.10003] (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.19.2024 14:32 Photo ID: 8203527 VIRIN: 231220-O-TY520-4485 Resolution: 1406x1091 Size: 567 KB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Radiolucent screws [Image 13 of 13], by Ian Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.