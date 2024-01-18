UCI Total Knee



Caption: The UCI Total Knee prosthesis was developed at the University of California, Irvine in 1972. It was designed to preserve the anatomy of the knee joint by replacing the deteriorated surfaces of the patient’s joint while retaining both the posterior cruciate ligament and the collateral ligaments. Although initially successful, stress placed on the tibial tray, especially when the knee was bent, would loosen the prosthesis and result in failure. This prosthesis was removed by the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. It is exhibited at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland. [M-129.11131] (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst.)

