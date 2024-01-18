The Total Condylar Knee prosthesis was introduced in 1974. It was designed to replace the deteriorated surfaces of the patient’s knee and approximate the original surfaces of the joint. A survey showed that 91% of patients had good or excellent outcomes 6.6 years after surgery, making the design one of the first successful artificial knees. This prosthesis was implanted and later removed by the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. It is exhibited at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland. [M-129.10077 and M-129.10089] (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst.)

