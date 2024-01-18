The Spherocentric Total Knee prosthesis was introduced in 1971. Most of the prosthetic knees of the era were designed based on the premise that the joint functioned as a hinge. Due to the rigidity of that design, there was a high failure rate. The Spherocentric Total Knee used a ball and socket joint to resolve this defect by allowing medial rotation while walking. It was intended for older patients with unstable knees due to damaged collateral ligaments around the joint. This prosthesis was removed by the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. It is exhibited at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland. [M-129.10063] (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst)

