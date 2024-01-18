Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UCI Total Knee [Image 3 of 13]

    UCI Total Knee

    UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Photo by Ian Herbst 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    The UCI Total Knee prosthesis was developed at the University of California, Irvine in 1972. It was designed to preserve the anatomy of the knee joint by replacing the deteriorated surfaces of the patient’s joint while retaining both the posterior cruciate ligament and the collateral ligaments. Although initially successful, stress placed on the tibial tray, especially when the knee was bent, would loosen the prosthesis and result in failure. This prosthesis was removed by the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. It is exhibited at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland. [M-129.11131] (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst.)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 14:32
    Photo ID: 8203485
    VIRIN: 231220-D-TY520-1004
    Resolution: 1316x2000
    Size: 960.66 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
