Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFCEC leadership visits Mobility’s Hometown [Image 7 of 7]

    AFCEC leadership visits Mobility’s Hometown

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Miyah Gray 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. William Kale, Air Force Civil Engineer Center commander, greets 97th Air Mobility Wing Airmen during a tour of Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 12, 2023. Kale provided mentorship and career guidance to several Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 10:02
    Photo ID: 8203001
    VIRIN: 231212-F-KL977-1117
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: ALTUS, OK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCEC leadership visits Mobility’s Hometown [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFCEC leadership visits Mobility’s Hometown
    AFCEC leadership visits Mobility’s Hometown
    AFCEC leadership visits Mobility’s Hometown
    AFCEC leadership visits Mobility’s Hometown
    AFCEC leadership visits Mobility’s Hometown
    AFCEC leadership visits Mobility’s Hometown
    AFCEC leadership visits Mobility’s Hometown

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFCEC leadership visits Mobility&rsquo;s Hometown

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AETC
    AFCEC
    97 CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT