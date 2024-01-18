Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFCEC leadership visits Mobility’s Hometown [Image 3 of 7]

    AFCEC leadership visits Mobility’s Hometown

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Miyah Gray 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Bron Howard, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) engineering flight chief, and Matthew Hamilton, 97th CES portfolio optimization element chief, give a brief to Brig. Gen. William Kale, Air Force Civil Engineer Center commander, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 12, 2023. The team discussed plans of improvement to the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 10:02
    Photo ID: 8202997
    VIRIN: 231212-F-KL977-1038
    Resolution: 5589x4128
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: ALTUS, OK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCEC leadership visits Mobility’s Hometown [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFCEC leadership visits Mobility’s Hometown
    AFCEC leadership visits Mobility’s Hometown
    AFCEC leadership visits Mobility’s Hometown
    AFCEC leadership visits Mobility’s Hometown
    AFCEC leadership visits Mobility’s Hometown
    AFCEC leadership visits Mobility’s Hometown
    AFCEC leadership visits Mobility’s Hometown

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFCEC leadership visits Mobility&rsquo;s Hometown

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AETC
    AFCEC
    97 CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT