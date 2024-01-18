Bron Howard, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) engineering flight chief, and Matthew Hamilton, 97th CES portfolio optimization element chief, give a brief to Brig. Gen. William Kale, Air Force Civil Engineer Center commander, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 12, 2023. The team discussed plans of improvement to the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 10:02
|Photo ID:
|8202997
|VIRIN:
|231212-F-KL977-1038
|Resolution:
|5589x4128
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCEC leadership visits Mobility’s Hometown [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFCEC leadership visits Mobility’s Hometown
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT