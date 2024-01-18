AFCEC leadership visits Mobility’s Hometown

Bron Howard, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) engineering flight chief, and Matthew Hamilton, 97th CES portfolio optimization element chief, give a brief to Brig. Gen. William Kale, Air Force Civil Engineer Center commander, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 12, 2023. The team discussed plans of improvement to the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)

Date Taken: 12.12.2023 Location: ALTUS, OK, US