AFCEC leadership visits Mobility’s Hometown

Brig. Gen. William Kale, Air Force Civil Engineer Center commander, Chief Master Sgt. Edward Fitzgerald, AFCEC senior enlisted leader, and AFCEC leadership members visited Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, to engage with the 97th Civil Engineer Squadron, Dec. 12, 2023.



AFCEC supports CE requirements across the Air Force including facility investment planning, design and construction, operations support, property management and oversight, energy support, environmental compliance and restoration, and readiness and emergency management.



“AFCEC’s mission is to deliver civil engineer expertise to strengthen installations and enhance their combat power,” said Chief Master Sgt. Edward Fitzgerald, AFCEC senior enlisted leader. “In part, we accomplish this by ensuring base-level civil engineers are firmly connected to their AFCEC counterparts.”



The group toured many areas across the base including the 97th Maintenance Squadron, security checkpoints, base housing, and an off-base housing complex meant to provide more abundant living spaces for Altus Airmen.



“Our role in prioritizing funding for maintenance, renovations, and infrastructure upgrades is pivotal,” said Capt. Tyler Stout, 97th CES chief of operations engineering. “Their visit to Altus enabled us to advocate for support in mission critical reconstruction.”



Throughout the tour, Kale provided mentorship and career guidance to several Airmen, as well as recognizing and coining six of them for their contribution to the mission.



“We will continue to support Team Altus by providing proactive engagement, on-demand support, and partnership across the full spectrum of CE operations so the wing has a capable power-projection platform from which to conduct its training missions,” said Fitzgerald. “We’re committed to providing the best quality of life for our Airmen and their families with the safe, comfortable housing and infrastructure they deserve to live, play and thrive in Mobility’s Hometown!”

AFCEC leadership visits Mobility's Hometown, by SrA Miyah Gray