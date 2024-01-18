Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCEC leadership visits Mobility’s Hometown [Image 1 of 7]

    AFCEC leadership visits Mobility’s Hometown

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Miyah Gray 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Teresa Rose, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) individual mobilization augmentee, and Maj. David Leonard, 97th CES operations flight commander, greet Brig. Gen. William Kale, Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) commander, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 12, 2023. AFCEC oversees all CE requirements across the Air Force including facility investment planning, design and construction, operations support, property management and oversight, energy support, environmental compliance and restoration, and readiness and emergency management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)

