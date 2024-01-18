AFCEC leadership visits Mobility’s Hometown

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Teresa Rose, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) individual mobilization augmentee, and Maj. David Leonard, 97th CES operations flight commander, greet Brig. Gen. William Kale, Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) commander, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 12, 2023. AFCEC oversees all CE requirements across the Air Force including facility investment planning, design and construction, operations support, property management and oversight, energy support, environmental compliance and restoration, and readiness and emergency management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)

