Phillip Fourreaux, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron fire chief, presents firefighter training apparatuses to U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. William Kale, Air Force Civil Engineer Center commander, during a tour at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 12, 2023. The devices allow for firefighters to train for real-life scenarios without overuse of actual equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 10:02
|Photo ID:
|8203000
|VIRIN:
|231212-F-KL977-1113
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCEC leadership visits Mobility’s Hometown [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFCEC leadership visits Mobility’s Hometown
