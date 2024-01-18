Chuck Butchee, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron deputy commander, gives a brief to Air Force Civil Engineer Center leadership at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 12, 2023. After receiving the initial brief, the group was led on a tour of the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2023 Date Posted: 01.19.2024 10:02 Photo ID: 8202996 VIRIN: 231212-F-KL977-1022 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 1.57 MB Location: ALTUS, OK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFCEC leadership visits Mobility’s Hometown [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.