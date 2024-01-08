U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Rieken, left, 28th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems technician, exchanges punches with U.S. Army Justin Espaillat during the Battle of the Badges competition hosted at The Box Events Center Jan. 13, 2024, in Rapid City, South Dakota. Airmen from Ellsworth Air Force Base were invited to participate in the event to support active duty military, veterans, local first responders and other emergency services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 13:13
|Location:
|RAPID CITY, SD, US
This work, Battle of the Badges [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
