The Ellsworth Air Force Base Honor Guard team presents the colors during the singing of the national anthem at the Battle of the Badges competition Jan. 13, 2024, in Rapid City, South Dakota. The Battle of the Badges was a boxing event that recognized and celebrated South Dakota's veterans and first responders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2024 Date Posted: 01.16.2024 13:13 Photo ID: 8198926 VIRIN: 240113-F-HX125-1018 Resolution: 7680x5120 Size: 4.68 MB Location: RAPID CITY, SD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Battle of the Badges [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.