U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mason Garza, 89th Attack Squadron intelligence analyst, guards against Airman 1st Class Alonzo Walker, 28th Logistic Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment technician, during the Battle of the Badges competition hosted at The Box Events Center Jan. 13, 2024, in Rapid City, South Dakota. The Battle of the Badges competition was the first event of its kind in South Dakota. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 13:13
|Photo ID:
|8198928
|VIRIN:
|240113-F-HX125-1403
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|RAPID CITY, SD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Battle of the Badges [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
