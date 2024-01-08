U.S. Air Force Airman Henry Echebu, left, 28th Logistic Readiness Squadron material management specialist, exchanges punches with Sam Strobel, Rapid City Law Enforcement Officer, during the Battle of the Badges competition hosted at The Box Events Center Jan. 13, 2024, in Rapid City, South Dakota. With more than 10 fights composed of veterans, active military, EMT, law enforcement, fire, and corrections, the event was held to raise funds for non-profit organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

Date Posted: 01.16.2024