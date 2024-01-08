U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lillianna Ash, right, 28th Logistic Readiness Squadron ground transportation technician, steps towards U.S. Army Kaylan Harrington during the Battle of the Badges competition hosted at The Box Events Center Jan. 13, 2024, in Rapid City, South Dakota. Ten Airmen from Ellsworth Air Force Base entered the Battle of the Badges competition with six winning their matches and one tying in an exhibition match. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 13:13
|Photo ID:
|8198933
|VIRIN:
|240113-F-HX125-1868
|Resolution:
|7390x4927
|Size:
|3.85 MB
|Location:
|RAPID CITY, SD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Battle of the Badges [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT