U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lillianna Ash, right, 28th Logistic Readiness Squadron ground transportation technician, steps towards U.S. Army Kaylan Harrington during the Battle of the Badges competition hosted at The Box Events Center Jan. 13, 2024, in Rapid City, South Dakota. Ten Airmen from Ellsworth Air Force Base entered the Battle of the Badges competition with six winning their matches and one tying in an exhibition match. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

