U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Rieken, left, 28th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems technician, exchanges punches with U.S. Army Justin Espaillat during the Battle of the Badges competition hosted at The Box Events Center Jan. 13, 2024, in Rapid City, South Dakota. Several U.S. military branches were represented in the boxing event to include the Air Force, Marines and Army. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

