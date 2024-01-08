Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle of the Badges [Image 6 of 9]

    Battle of the Badges

    RAPID CITY, SD, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Rieken, left, 28th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems technician, exchanges punches with U.S. Army Justin Espaillat during the Battle of the Badges competition hosted at The Box Events Center Jan. 13, 2024, in Rapid City, South Dakota. Several U.S. military branches were represented in the boxing event to include the Air Force, Marines and Army. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

    VIRIN: 240113-F-HX125-1489
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle of the Badges [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    rapid city
    veterans
    boxing
    the box
    battle of the badges
    event center

