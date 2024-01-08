Nuclear Power Training Unit First – Three Royal Australian Navy Officers Graduate the Program

Royal Australian Navy Lt. William Hall (third from left), Lt. Cmdr. Adam Klyne (fourth from left), and Lt. Cmdr. James Heydon (fifth from left), U.S. Navy’s Nuclear Power Training Unit - Charleston graduates, pose for a photo with U.S. Navy and Royal Australian Navy leadership aboard USS Yorktown (CV 10) at the Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, Jan. 12, 2024. The Nuclear Power Training Unit is a technical school that trains officers, enlisted Sailors and civilians for shipboard nuclear power plant operation and maintenance of surface ships and submarines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

