Nuclear Power Training Unit First – Three Royal Australian Navy Officers Graduate the Program

U.S. Navy Capt. Reed Koepp speaks to the audience of the U.S. Navy’s Nuclear Power Training Unit - Charleston graduation ceremony aboard USS Yorktown (CV 10) at the Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, Jan. 12, 2024. During the ceremony, the first three Royal Australian Navy officers graduated from the school, marking a significant step in Australia’s goal to operate conventionally armed, nuclear powered attack submarines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

