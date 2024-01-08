Nuclear Power Training Unit First – Three Royal Australian Navy Officers Graduate the Program

Royal Australian Navy Lt. Cmdr. Adam Klyne (left), U.S. Navy’s Nuclear Power Training Unit - Charleston student, shakes hands with Royal Australian Navy Rear Adm. Ian Murray during a graduation ceremony aboard USS Yorktown (CV 10) at the Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, Jan. 12, 2024. During the ceremony, the first three Royal Australian Navy officers graduated from the school, marking a significant step in Australia’s goal to operate conventionally armed, nuclear-powered attack submarines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

Date Taken: 01.12.2024 Date Posted: 01.12.2024 Location: MT. PLEASANT, SC, US