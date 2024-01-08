Nuclear Power Training Unit First – Three Royal Australian Navy Officers Graduate the Program

Friends and family of U.S. Navy’s Nuclear Power Training Unit - Charleston students cheer and take photos during the graduation ceremony aboard USS Yorktown (CV 10) at the Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, Jan. 12, 2024. The Nuclear Power Training Unit is a technical school that trains officers, enlisted Sailors and civilians for shipboard nuclear power plant operation and maintenance of surface ships and submarines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

