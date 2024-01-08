Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nuclear Power Training Unit First – Three Royal Australian Navy Officers Graduate the Program [Image 8 of 14]

    Nuclear Power Training Unit First – Three Royal Australian Navy Officers Graduate the Program

    MT. PLEASANT, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Echols 

    U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program

    Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Jim Lyons speaks to the audience of the U.S. Navy’s Nuclear Power Training Unit - Charleston graduation ceremony aboard USS Yorktown (CV 10) at the Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, Jan. 12, 2024. During the ceremony, the first three Royal Australian Navy officers graduated from the school, marking a significant step in Australia’s goal to operate conventionally armed, nuclear-powered attack submarines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

    This work, Nuclear Power Training Unit First – Three Royal Australian Navy Officers Graduate the Program [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nuclear Power Training Unit First &ndash; Three Royal Australian Navy Officers Graduate the Program

    Royal Australian Navy
    U.S. Navy
    NPTU

