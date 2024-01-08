Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Guam

240111-N-ML137-1135 ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (Jan. 11, 2024) U.S. Air Force Col. Larry Fenner Jr., Vice Commander, 36ᵗʰ Wing, Andersen Air Force Base, briefs Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven during a windshield tour of Andersen Air Force Base, Jan. 11. Raven is traveling to Hawaii and Guam to meet with leaders, government officials and service members to discuss the importance of regional security and stability and defense of American interests, as well as our allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer).

