Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Guam

240111-N-ML137-1107 ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (Jan. 11, 2024) Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven and Cmdr. Neil “Bus” Toohey, commanding officer of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, walk through side boys at the HSC 25 hangar bay on Andersen Air Force Base, Jan. 11. Raven is traveling to Hawaii and Guam to meet with leaders, government officials and service members to discuss the importance of regional security and stability and defense of American interests, as well as our allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer).

Date Taken: 01.11.2024 Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU