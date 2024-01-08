Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Guam [Image 16 of 19]

    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Guam

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Joint Region Marianas

    240111-N-ML137-1107 ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (Jan. 11, 2024) Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven and Cmdr. Neil “Bus” Toohey, commanding officer of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, walk through side boys at the HSC 25 hangar bay on Andersen Air Force Base, Jan. 11. Raven is traveling to Hawaii and Guam to meet with leaders, government officials and service members to discuss the importance of regional security and stability and defense of American interests, as well as our allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer).

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 22:02
    Photo ID: 8196409
    VIRIN: 240111-N-ML137-1107
    Resolution: 6882x4593
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Guam
    Island Knights
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25
    U.S. Navy
    Joint Region Marianas (JRM)
    U.S. Under Secretary of the Navy

