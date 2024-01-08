Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Guam

240111-N-ML137-1013 RADIO BARRIGADA, Guam (Jan. 11, 2024) Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven speaks with Pono Choy, area superintendent with Hensel Phelps Construction, at a Radio Barrigada construction site, Jan. 11. Raven is traveling to Hawaii and Guam to meet with leaders, government officials and service members to discuss the importance of regional security and stability and defense of American interests, as well as our allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer).

