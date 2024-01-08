240111-N-ML137-1013 RADIO BARRIGADA, Guam (Jan. 11, 2024) Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven speaks with Pono Choy, area superintendent with Hensel Phelps Construction, at a Radio Barrigada construction site, Jan. 11. Raven is traveling to Hawaii and Guam to meet with leaders, government officials and service members to discuss the importance of regional security and stability and defense of American interests, as well as our allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer).
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 22:02
|Photo ID:
|8196403
|VIRIN:
|240111-N-ML137-1013
|Resolution:
|6665x4448
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|BARRIGADA, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Guam [Image 19 of 19], by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT