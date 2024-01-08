Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Guam

240111-N-ML137-1026 DEDEDO, Guam (Jan. 11, 2024) Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven is briefed by U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Louis Randall, platoon leader for Bravo Company 1-294th Infantry Regiment Guam National Guard with Task Force Talon, Jan. 11. Raven is traveling to Hawaii and Guam to meet with leaders, government officials and service members to discuss the importance of regional security and stability and defense of American interests, as well as our allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer).

