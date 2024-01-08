Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Guam

240111-N-ML137-1145 ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (Jan. 11, 2024) U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 36th Contingency Response Group, briefs Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven during a windshield tour of Andersen Air Force Base, Jan. 11. Raven is traveling to Hawaii and Guam to meet with leaders, government officials and service members to discuss the importance of regional security and stability and defense of American interests, as well as our allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer).
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 22:02
|Photo ID:
|8196411
|VIRIN:
|240111-N-ML137-1145
|Resolution:
|6348x4237
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
