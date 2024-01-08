Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Guam [Image 8 of 19]

    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Guam

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Joint Region Marianas

    240110-N-ML137-1212 POLARIS POINT, Guam (Jan. 10, 2024) Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven meets Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) at Polaris Point during a visit to Guam, Jan. 10. Raven is traveling to Hawaii and Guam to meet with leaders, government officials and service members to discuss the importance of regional security and stability and defense of American interests, as well as our allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 22:02
    Photo ID: 8196401
    VIRIN: 240110-N-ML137-1212
    Resolution: 5244x3500
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Guam [Image 19 of 19], by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Guam
    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Guam
    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Guam
    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Guam
    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Guam
    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Guam
    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Guam
    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Guam
    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Guam
    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Guam
    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Guam
    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Guam
    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Guam
    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Guam
    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Guam
    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Guam
    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Guam
    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Guam
    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    U.S. Navy
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)
    submarine tender
    Joint Region Marianas (JRM)
    U.S. Under Secretary of the Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT