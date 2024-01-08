Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Guam

240110-N-ML137-1212 POLARIS POINT, Guam (Jan. 10, 2024) Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven meets Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) at Polaris Point during a visit to Guam, Jan. 10. Raven is traveling to Hawaii and Guam to meet with leaders, government officials and service members to discuss the importance of regional security and stability and defense of American interests, as well as our allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer).

