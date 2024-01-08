Ribbon cutting marks opening of new intelligent lockers for SSPO patrons

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Regan Flatt, 86th Force Support Squadron Southside Post Office postal clerk, and Col. James Cunningham, 86th Mission Support Group commander, cut a ribbon to unveil the first ever intelligent lockers at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2024. The ribbon cutting opened up the intelligent lockers to Southside dorm Airmen, giving them a choice to utilize the lockers instead of coming up to the package pick up window. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

