Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ribbon cutting marks opening of new intelligent lockers for SSPO patrons [Image 4 of 5]

    Ribbon cutting marks opening of new intelligent lockers for SSPO patrons

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.07.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Kimberly Cunningham, 86th Mission Support Group commander's spouse, goes through the process of opening a smart locker during a demonstration of how they work at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2024. The convenience and security of the lockers help streamline the pickup process and improve the customer experience at the Southside Post Office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 05:50
    Photo ID: 8194149
    VIRIN: 240107-F-SL051-1066
    Resolution: 3645x5478
    Size: 921.54 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ribbon cutting marks opening of new intelligent lockers for SSPO patrons [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Regan Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ribbon cutting marks opening of new intelligent lockers for SSPO patrons
    Ribbon cutting marks opening of new intelligent lockers for SSPO patrons
    Ribbon cutting marks opening of new intelligent lockers for SSPO patrons
    Ribbon cutting marks opening of new intelligent lockers for SSPO patrons
    Ribbon cutting marks opening of new intelligent lockers for SSPO patrons

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ribbon cutting marks opening of new intelligent lockers for SSPO patrons

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Quality of life
    Postal
    Technology
    Southside Post Office
    Intelligent lockers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT