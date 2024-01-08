Kimberly Cunningham, 86th Mission Support Group commander's spouse, goes through the process of opening a smart locker during a demonstration of how they work at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2024. The convenience and security of the lockers help streamline the pickup process and improve the customer experience at the Southside Post Office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2024 Date Posted: 01.10.2024 05:50 Photo ID: 8194149 VIRIN: 240107-F-SL051-1066 Resolution: 3645x5478 Size: 921.54 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ribbon cutting marks opening of new intelligent lockers for SSPO patrons [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Regan Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.