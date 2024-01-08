Members of the 86th Mission Support Group stand for a photo after a ribbon cutting ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2024. Over one year of hard work has led to the intelligent lockers being available to the patrons of the Southside Post Office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2024 Date Posted: 01.10.2024 05:50 Photo ID: 8194150 VIRIN: 240107-F-SL051-1075 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.83 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ribbon cutting marks opening of new intelligent lockers for SSPO patrons [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Regan Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.