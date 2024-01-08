U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Darryl Dew, 86th Force Support Squadron senior enlisted leader, accesses a smart locker with the pin provided to him during an intelligent locker demonstration at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2024. Airmen registered to use the intelligent lockers will have 24-hour access to pick up their packages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2024 Date Posted: 01.10.2024 05:50 Photo ID: 8194148 VIRIN: 240107-F-SL051-1062 Resolution: 4849x3226 Size: 1.08 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ribbon cutting marks opening of new intelligent lockers for SSPO patrons [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Regan Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.