U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Darryl Dew, 86th Force Support Squadron senior enlisted leader, accesses a smart locker with the pin provided to him during an intelligent locker demonstration at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2024. Airmen registered to use the intelligent lockers will have 24-hour access to pick up their packages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)
|01.07.2024
|01.10.2024 05:50
|8194148
|240107-F-SL051-1062
|4849x3226
|1.08 MB
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|2
|0
This work, Ribbon cutting marks opening of new intelligent lockers for SSPO patrons [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Regan Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ribbon cutting marks opening of new intelligent lockers for SSPO patrons
