Ribbon cutting marks opening of new intelligent lockers for SSPO patrons

Postal workers from the 786th Force Support Squadron, 86th Force Support Squadron and leadership from across Ramstein Air Base gathered for the unveiling of new intelligent lockers at the Southside Post Office on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2024.



The ribbon cutting kicked off the use of intelligent lockers to the base populace, specifically for Southside dorm Airmen and will give them a choice to use one of the 140 lockers instead of coming up to the parcel pickup window.



“Dorm Airmen are going to be able to come and use the intelligent lockers whenever they want,” said Tech Sgt. Ryan, 786th Force Support Squadron Southside Post Office postmaster. “They will have 24-hour access to the lockers versus our normal pickup time from ten to five.”



Postal workers got to work in early 2022 with funding provided by the Installation Excellence Award to provide lockers of varying sizes to the patrons of the SSPO.



“It's exceptional to be able to be here this morning and recognize the hard work and effort it took to make this a possibility,” said Col. James Cunningham, 86th Mission Support Group commander. “I just want to say a heartfelt thank you for all the hours that went in behind this.”



Out of about 2,700 patrons, the SSPO hopes to give half of them the ability to use the intelligent lockers and hopefully downsize the typical pickup line.



“Anything we can do to use technology to help reduce customer wait is exactly the way that the Air Force needs to move,” said Cunningham.



For those interested in using the lockers, a sign up form will be provided at the SSPO customer service desk.

