U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nathan Miscuk, 786th Force Support Squadron Southside Post Office postal clerk, demonstrates how to access a package inside the smart lockers to Col. James Cunningham, 86th Mission Support Group commander, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2024. Airmen registered to use the intelligent lockers will receive an email with a barcode and pin when their package is ready for pickup, either of which can be used to open the locker. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2024 Date Posted: 01.10.2024 05:50 Photo ID: 8194147 VIRIN: 240107-F-SL051-1054 Resolution: 5021x3496 Size: 1.32 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ribbon cutting marks opening of new intelligent lockers for SSPO patrons [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Regan Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.