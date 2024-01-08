USS Arleigh Burke Deploys with GRFCSG

240106-N-HT995-9719 ROTA, SPAIN (Jan 06, 2023) Boatwain’s Mate 1st Class Anthony Harris, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), briefs Sailors prior to a sea-and-anchor evolution, Jan 06, 2023. The Arleigh Burke is on a scheduled patrol in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Omar Rubi)

