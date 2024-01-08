240105-N-LK647-1063 NAVAL AIR STATION ROTA (Jan. 5, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Kade Wakefield, from Corning, New York, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), center left, signals to the anchor windlass as the ship pulls into Rota, Spain, Jan. 5, 2024. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2024 Date Posted: 01.09.2024 05:34 Photo ID: 8193110 VIRIN: 240205-N-LK647-1063 Resolution: 6605x4403 Size: 1.06 MB Location: ES Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Normandy Ports at NAS Rota [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.