Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Arleigh Burke Deploys with GRFCSG [Image 8 of 9]

    USS Arleigh Burke Deploys with GRFCSG

    SPAIN

    01.09.0630

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    240106-N-HT995-9747 ROTA, SPAIN (Jan 06, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Ryon Ross, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), takes in all lines during a sea-and-anchor evolution, Jan 06, 2023. The Arleigh Burke is on a scheduled patrol in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Omar Rubi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.0630
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 05:34
    Photo ID: 8193113
    VIRIN: 240106-N-HT995-9747
    Resolution: 3138x3922
    Size: 742.94 KB
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Arleigh Burke Deploys with GRFCSG [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Normandy Ports at NAS Rota
    USS Normandy Ports at NAS Rota
    USS Normandy Ports at NAS Rota
    USS Normandy Ports at NAS Rota
    USS Normandy Ports at NAS Rota
    USS Normandy Ports at NAS Rota
    USS Arleigh Burke Deploys with GRFCSG
    USS Arleigh Burke Deploys with GRFCSG
    USS Arleigh Burke Deploys with GRFCSG

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51)
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT