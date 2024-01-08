240106-N-HT995-9747 ROTA, SPAIN (Jan 06, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Ryon Ross, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), takes in all lines during a sea-and-anchor evolution, Jan 06, 2023. The Arleigh Burke is on a scheduled patrol in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Omar Rubi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.0630 Date Posted: 01.09.2024 05:34 Photo ID: 8193113 VIRIN: 240106-N-HT995-9747 Resolution: 3138x3922 Size: 742.94 KB Location: ES Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Arleigh Burke Deploys with GRFCSG [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.