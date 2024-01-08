USS Arleigh Burke Deploys with GRFCSG

240106-N-HT995-9804 ROTA, SPAIN (Jan 06, 2023) Cmdr. Tyrchra Bowman, left, the commanding officer, the guided-missile destroyer of the USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), and Ensign Jacob Martinez, right, monitor a sea-and-anchor evolution from the bridge, Jan 06, 2023. The Arleigh Burke is on a scheduled patrol in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Omar Rubi)
