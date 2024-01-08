Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Normandy Ports at NAS Rota [Image 1 of 9]

    USS Normandy Ports at NAS Rota

    SPAIN

    01.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malachi Lakey 

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    240105-N-LK647-1008 NAVAL AIR STATION ROTA (Jan. 5, 2024) Operations Specialist Seaman Alexzander Combs, from Cincinnati, Ohio, right, and Operations Specialist 2nd Class Anh Phan, from the Bay Area in California, both assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), stand shipping officers, as the ship pulls into Rota, Spain, Jan. 5, 2024. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 05:34
    Photo ID: 8193100
    VIRIN: 240205-N-LK647-1008
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1009.48 KB
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    USS Normandy (CG 60)
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12

