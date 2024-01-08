USS Normandy Ports at NAS Rota

240105-N-LK647-1047 NAVAL AIR STATION ROTA (Jan. 5, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) fake out line on the forecastle, as the ship pulls into Rota, Spain, Jan. 5, 2024. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

