NH congressional delegation visits STARBASE

Maj. Gen. David Mikolaities, New Hampshire National Guard adjutant general, addresses members of the state congressional delegation during a STARBASE orientation and facilities tour Jan. 5, 2024, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H. The delegation later visited with the fifth graders in the classroom as they learned about Newton’s three laws of motion and handcrafted air rockets made of paper, clay and drinking straws. New Hampshire recently became the 34th state to offer a STARBASE community outreach program, which stands for Science and Technology Academies Reinforcing Basic Aviation and Space Exploration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

