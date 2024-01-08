Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NH congressional delegation visits STARBASE [Image 6 of 6]

    NH congressional delegation visits STARBASE

    PEMBROKE, NH, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    Maj. Gen. David Mikolaities, New Hampshire National Guard adjutant general, addresses members of the state congressional delegation during a STARBASE orientation and facilities tour Jan. 5, 2024, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H. The delegation later visited with the fifth graders in the classroom as they learned about Newton’s three laws of motion and handcrafted air rockets made of paper, clay and drinking straws. New Hampshire recently became the 34th state to offer a STARBASE community outreach program, which stands for Science and Technology Academies Reinforcing Basic Aviation and Space Exploration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

