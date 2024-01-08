Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NH congressional delegation visits STARBASE [Image 3 of 6]

    NH congressional delegation visits STARBASE

    PEMBROKE, NH, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    Sen. Maggie Hassan visits with students of Manchester’s Southside Middle School during a STARBASE education session Jan. 5, 2024, at the New Hampshire National Guard’s Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H. Hassan and fellow members of the congressional delegation visited with the 5th graders following a program orientation and facilities tour. Late last year, New Hampshire became the 34th state to offer a STARBASE community outreach program, which stands for Science and Technology Academies Reinforcing Basic Aviation and Space Exploration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

