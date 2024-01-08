NH congressional delegation visits STARBASE

Julien Paradis of Manchester’s Southside Middle School inspects her handmade air rocket during a STARBASE education session Jan. 5, 2024, at the New Hampshire National Guard’s Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H. The lesson on Newton’s three laws of motion featured a distance competition with handcrafted projectiles made of paper, clay and drinking straws. Members of the state congressional delegation visited with the fifth graders following a program orientation and facilities tour. New Hampshire recently became the 34th state to offer a STARBASE community outreach program, which stands for Science and Technology Academies Reinforcing Basic Aviation and Space Exploration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

