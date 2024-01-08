From left, STARBASE instructor Chris Ginty supervises an air-powered rocket launch for fifth graders Christopher Smith, Xavier Zapata and Jaden Englehart on Jan. 5, 2024, at New Hampshire National Guard’s Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H. A class on Newton’s three laws of motion was provided to students of Manchester’s Southside Middle School and featured a distance competition with handcrafted projectiles made of paper, clay and drinking straws. Members of the state congressional delegation visited with the fifth graders following a program orientation and facilities tour. New Hampshire recently became the 34th state to offer a STARBASE community outreach program, which stands for Science and Technology Academies Reinforcing Basic Aviation and Space Exploration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2024 14:34
|Photo ID:
|8192657
|VIRIN:
|240105-Z-HA185-1063
|Resolution:
|5143x3673
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|PEMBROKE, NH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NH congressional delegation visits STARBASE [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT