At Left, Rep. Ann McLane Kuster watches students Manchester’s Southside Middle School launch air powered rockets during a STARBASE education session Jan. 5, 2024, at the New Hampshire National Guard’s Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H. The lesson on Newton’s three laws of motion featured a distance competition with handcrafted projectiles made of paper, clay and drinking straws. Kuster and fellow members of the congressional delegation visited with the fifth graders following a program orientation and facilities tour. Late last year, New Hampshire became the 34th state to offer a STARBASE community outreach program, which stands for Science and Technology Academies Reinforcing Basic Aviation and Space Exploration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2024 14:34
|Photo ID:
|8192671
|VIRIN:
|240105-Z-HA185-1096
|Resolution:
|7279x4858
|Size:
|6.7 MB
|Location:
|PEMBROKE, NH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NH congressional delegation visits STARBASE [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
