    NH congressional delegation visits STARBASE [Image 2 of 6]

    NH congressional delegation visits STARBASE

    PEMBROKE, NH, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    From left, Christopher Scott of Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s office and Rep. Chris Pappas attend an orientation for the state congressional delegation for the new STARBASE educational program Jan. 5, 2024, at the New Hampshire National Guard’s Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H. The delegation later visited with the fifth graders in the classroom as they learned about Newton’s three laws of motion and handcrafted air rockets made of paper, clay and drinking straws. New Hampshire recently became the 34th state to offer a STARBASE community outreach program, which stands for Science and Technology Academies Reinforcing Basic Aviation and Space Exploration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 14:34
    Location: PEMBROKE, NH, US
