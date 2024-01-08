From left, Christopher Scott of Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s office and Rep. Chris Pappas attend an orientation for the state congressional delegation for the new STARBASE educational program Jan. 5, 2024, at the New Hampshire National Guard’s Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H. The delegation later visited with the fifth graders in the classroom as they learned about Newton’s three laws of motion and handcrafted air rockets made of paper, clay and drinking straws. New Hampshire recently became the 34th state to offer a STARBASE community outreach program, which stands for Science and Technology Academies Reinforcing Basic Aviation and Space Exploration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2024 Date Posted: 01.08.2024 14:34 Photo ID: 8192659 VIRIN: 240105-Z-HA185-1136 Resolution: 6207x4142 Size: 7.95 MB Location: PEMBROKE, NH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NH congressional delegation visits STARBASE [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.