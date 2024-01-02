Staff Sgt. Nathan Johnson, 8th Security Forces Squadron NCO in charge of small unmanned aircraft systems, presents his innovative idea at a Wolfwerx event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 28, 2023. Johnson’s proposal was discussed in-depth with the 8th Fighter Wing commander and will be revisited next quarter after additional research and field testing is conducted. (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2023 Date Posted: 01.08.2024 03:42 Photo ID: 8192251 VIRIN: 231228-F-UH796-3086 Resolution: 5603x3728 Size: 11.46 MB Location: KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Wolf Pack reinforces innovative successes [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.