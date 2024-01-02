Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Wolf Pack reinforces innovative successes [Image 6 of 6]

    The Wolf Pack reinforces innovative successes

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.28.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Nathan Johnson, 8th Security Forces Squadron NCO in charge of small unmanned aircraft systems, presents his innovative idea at a Wolfwerx event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 28, 2023. Johnson’s proposal was discussed in-depth with the 8th Fighter Wing commander and will be revisited next quarter after additional research and field testing is conducted. (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce)

