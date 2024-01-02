The Wolf Pack reinforces innovative successes

Staff Sgt. Nathan Johnson, 8th Security Forces Squadron NCO in charge of small unmanned aircraft systems, presents his innovative idea at a Wolfwerx event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 28, 2023. Johnson’s proposal was discussed in-depth with the 8th Fighter Wing commander and will be revisited next quarter after additional research and field testing is conducted. (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce)
